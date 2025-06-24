iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s 10th Largest Position

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $96.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.09 and its 200 day moving average is $87.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

