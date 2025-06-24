Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INTA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intapp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intapp from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.22.

Intapp Price Performance

Intapp stock opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.29 and a beta of 0.81. Intapp has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $77.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.19.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.84 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intapp

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,629 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $321,247.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 437,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,990,096.95. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 112,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $6,693,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 857,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,809,207.50. The trade was a 11.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,841 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,226 over the last 90 days. 13.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Intapp by 1,155.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

