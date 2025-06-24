Top Utility Stocks To Consider – June 21st

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Eaton, Ford Motor, Southern, Cognizant Technology Solutions, and AutoZone are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services such as electricity, natural gas, water and wastewater treatment. These firms typically operate in regulated markets with predictable cash flows, allowing them to deliver steady dividend payouts. Because of their defensive nature and stable earnings, utility stocks often exhibit lower volatility than the broader market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.16. The stock had a trading volume of 108,229,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,998,233. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.14. Tesla has a 1-year low of $180.69 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $484.90. 7,587,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,398,337. The business’s fifty day moving average is $508.67 and its 200 day moving average is $491.42. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $403.82 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.34. 4,406,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,211. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.79 and its 200 day moving average is $313.66. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. 116,671,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,758,575. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of SO traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $89.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,746,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,093. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Southern has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.75 and a 200-day moving average of $87.33.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Shares of CTSH traded down $3.67 on Friday, reaching $75.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,686,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,210. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $78.99.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Shares of AZO traded up $40.49 on Friday, reaching $3,644.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,584. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,801.49 and a twelve month high of $3,916.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,698.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3,521.61.

