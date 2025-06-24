Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.22.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $213.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 1.21. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $219.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $52,087.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,968.75. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 2,599 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $545,971.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,763 shares in the company, valued at $7,932,873.41. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 594,638 shares of company stock valued at $121,002,038 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 10.6% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,645,000 after buying an additional 98,027 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,209,000. SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

