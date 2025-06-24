Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Declares Final Dividend of $0.05

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th.
Mirvac Group Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Mirvac Group Company Profile
