Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Declares Final Dividend of $0.05

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th.

The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Founded in 1972, Mirvac is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) top 50 company with an integrated asset creation and curation capability. For more than 50 years, we’ve dedicated ourselves to creating extraordinary urban places and experiences. We have over $35 billion of assets under management, together with a $12 billion commercial and mixed use development pipeline, and a $17 billion residential development pipeline, enabling us to deliver innovative and high-quality property for our customers, while driving long-term value for our securityholders.

