Keystone Financial Services Has $963,000 Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,749,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,521,000 after buying an additional 225,501 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 24,006 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 63,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,406,000 after buying an additional 264,533 shares during the last quarter.

DFAC opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

