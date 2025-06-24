Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.23.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $170.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.46 and a 52-week high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

