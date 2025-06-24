Keystone Financial Services Takes Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Keystone Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28,231.0% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 50,716,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,588,000 after buying an additional 50,537,923 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,447,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,935,000 after buying an additional 83,821 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,924,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,027,000 after buying an additional 40,193 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 795,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,639,000 after buying an additional 110,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 701,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,553,000 after buying an additional 91,705 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $294.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.49 and a 200-day moving average of $283.22. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $300.35. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.