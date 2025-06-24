iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Keystone Financial Services’ 6th Largest Position

Keystone Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 5.5% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $191.67 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.83 and a 200-day moving average of $190.02.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

