Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,154 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

