Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,338,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,448,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $296.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

