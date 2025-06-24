The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Lessened by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,202,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,343,000 after acquiring an additional 47,985 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 66,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $267.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.18. The company has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $277.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.95%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,387,407.20. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,086 shares in the company, valued at $70,021,107. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

