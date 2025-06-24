Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Stock Price Up 10.5% – Time to Buy?

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 493,772,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 165,213,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Ethernity Networks Trading Up 10.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of £348,466.59, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.06.

About Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching. It provides ENET flow processors for telco/cloud network; ACE-NIC40 SmartNIC, an open flow enabled software acceleration NIC; ACE-NIC50 SmartNIC, which offers 10/25G Ethernet connectivity and field-programmable gate array (FPGA) acceleration; and ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC that provides flexible 10/25/40/100G Ethernet connectivity and programmable FPGA acceleration.

