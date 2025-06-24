Lazari Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,561 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 475,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $138.30 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.39 and its 200 day moving average is $153.29.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.65.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

