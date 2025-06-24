360 Capital Mortgage REIT (TCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 26th

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Sunday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.
360 Capital Mortgage REIT Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $33.05 million and a P/E ratio of 13.08.
360 Capital Mortgage REIT Company Profile
