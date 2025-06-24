RAM Essential Services Property Fund to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:REP)

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX:REP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $305.33 million, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 0.69.

About RAM Essential Services Property Fund

RAM Essential Services Property Fund is an REIT. It invests in high quality Australian medical and essential retail real estate assets, leased to essential services tenants. RAM Essential Services Property Fund is based in Australia.

