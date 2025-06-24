Analyzing Pigeon (PGENY) & Its Competitors

Volatility & Risk

Pigeon has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pigeon’s peers have a beta of -0.49, indicating that their average stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pigeon pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pigeon pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 71.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pigeon and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pigeon $688.99 million $55.26 million 26.08 Pigeon Competitors $2.80 billion $103.50 million 3.21

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pigeon’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pigeon. Pigeon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

40.3% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pigeon and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pigeon 8.33% 10.85% 8.49% Pigeon Competitors -0.12% 0.85% 0.63%

Summary

Pigeon beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Pigeon Company Profile

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women’s care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The company is involved in the provision of baby and mother care products, such as nursing bottles and nipples, toiletries, breast pads, breast pumps, nipple care products, breast milk storage bags, and breastfeeding-related products under Pigeon and Lansinoh brands. It also offers non-woven products, baby strollers, aging-prevention products, wet wipes, skincare products, cleaning and disinfecting products, and elder care products and services. In addition, the company provides child-minding and daycare services, in-home nursing care support services, outpatient care facility services, operation of in-company childcare facilities, daycare services, event childcare services, babysitter dispatch services, preschool education services, and at-home elder care services. The company was formerly known as Pigeon Honyuki Honpo Corporation and changed its name to Pigeon Corporation in 1966. Pigeon Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

