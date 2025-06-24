AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,827 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 547,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,516,000 after acquiring an additional 29,958 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE TFC opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 61.36%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.