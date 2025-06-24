AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CB opened at $288.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.88 and its 200 day moving average is $281.56. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $251.42 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John W. Keogh acquired 9,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $292.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,874,231.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 4.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

