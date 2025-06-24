AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $253.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $265.43.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. This trade represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 875,444 shares of company stock worth $172,097,492 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.09.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

