Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 0.7% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,344,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,075. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,412. This trade represents a 14.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $219.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.21 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.70.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

