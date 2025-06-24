Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $8,214,997.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. The trade was a 18.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $251.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $265.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.12 and a 200-day moving average of $218.46. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

