New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Sells 117 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 436.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.24.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $141.44 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $753,891.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,162,903.10. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $39,119.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,177.35. The trade was a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,172. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.