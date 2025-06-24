Balboa Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.7% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 65,631.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,636,000 after buying an additional 8,213,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $837,017,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 79,739.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,555,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,962,000 after buying an additional 1,553,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,684,000 after buying an additional 1,207,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $542.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $594.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $560.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.91. The company has a market capitalization of $494.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,636,125.55. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,890 shares of company stock worth $27,003,492. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.