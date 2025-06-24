Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target to $7.50

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Get CommScope alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on COMM

CommScope Trading Up 2.2%

CommScope stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. CommScope has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $7.19.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,752,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $118,542,000 after acquiring an additional 694,363 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,050,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,369,000 after purchasing an additional 761,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,498,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743,929 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,806,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CommScope by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.