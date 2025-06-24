Hi Line Capital Management LLC Buys 2,112 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,817 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 4.0% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.30.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.32. The company has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $118.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

