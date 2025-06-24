Retirement Guys Formula LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 137.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of VB opened at $233.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.