Bluesphere Advisors LLC Invests $250,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 174,501 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 16,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.7%

SLV stock opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $33.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

