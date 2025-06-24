Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 9,327 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 132.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,211,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,165,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,345.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,308,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,644,000 after acquiring an additional 585,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,630.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 298,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,566,000 after purchasing an additional 281,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average of $89.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.