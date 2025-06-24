Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

