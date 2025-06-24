Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Buys Shares of 3,191 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $201.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.68 and a 200-day moving average of $196.13. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

