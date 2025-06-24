Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Has $81,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 475 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $38,023,000. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $201.38 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $218.80. The stock has a market cap of $151.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.23 and a 200 day moving average of $178.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.