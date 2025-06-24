TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28, RTT News reports. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 11.54%. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. TD SYNNEX updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 2.750-3.250 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $127.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.72 and its 200 day moving average is $124.02. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $189,153.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,722.05. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,130. This trade represents a 16.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,631,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

