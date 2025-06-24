Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $196,901,000 after buying an additional 2,416,601 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its position in NIKE by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in NIKE by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,081,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $460,160,000 after purchasing an additional 463,470 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 432,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,720,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 237,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,042,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIKE from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.74.

NIKE Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NKE opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $98.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $67.82.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

