Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,275 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at $70,000. TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 564,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 63,015 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 3,430.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 624,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 606,733 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1,311.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Prospect Capital Stock Down 0.9%

PSEC opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.85. Prospect Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $170.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.29 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 36.07% and a positive return on equity of 12.43%.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.79%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.