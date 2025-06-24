Berry Wealth Group LP Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 32.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,404,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 581,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,542,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 35,407 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cfra Research raised Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Paychex from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Paychex Trading Up 1.4%

PAYX opened at $151.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.79. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.40 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 31.99%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.00%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

