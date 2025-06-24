Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Purchased by Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,517 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 6.6% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $21,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $34.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.