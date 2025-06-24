Pacific Sage Partners LLC Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $393,680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,452 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,933,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 10,040,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.2%

UPS opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

