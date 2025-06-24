Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,577 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,097,204.50. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 164,030 shares in the company, valued at $30,829,438.50. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,237. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $238.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 595.78, a P/E/G ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

