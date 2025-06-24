Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,011,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3%

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

