Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $272.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $146.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.22.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

