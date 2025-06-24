Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Target by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $96.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.55. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

