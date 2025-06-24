The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Pacific Sage Partners LLC

Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 0.5% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $3,141,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 498.5% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.88.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,616,766.16. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total transaction of $351,985.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,025,375.28. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,705 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,448 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR opened at $266.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.09 and a 200-day moving average of $264.57. The company has a market capitalization of $156.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.88 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

