Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Invests $136,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.58.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $313.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.82 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.09 and its 200-day moving average is $261.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.87 and a 52-week high of $317.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.04.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 510.31%. The business had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $5,904,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,978,088. This trade represents a 28.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
