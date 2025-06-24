New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.20% from the stock’s current price.

EDU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. China Renaissance downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.25. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $87.26.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Green Court Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,152,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

