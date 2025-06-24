Spirepoint Private Client LLC Decreases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.31.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of SHW stock opened at $343.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.93. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $292.27 and a twelve month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.