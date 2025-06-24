Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Bank of America

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,839 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,109 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 101.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,297 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,151 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

