Investment Planning Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 0.6% of Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of VT opened at $124.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.23. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $126.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

