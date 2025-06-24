Investment Planning Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971,471 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,427,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,720,000 after acquiring an additional 746,626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,758 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,130,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,143,000 after acquiring an additional 224,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after acquiring an additional 506,315 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

