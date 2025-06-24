Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.31.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $343.93 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $292.27 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $348.37 and a 200 day moving average of $348.93.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

